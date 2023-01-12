Longer Library Laptop and Equipment Loans

LITS is extending laptop and media equipment loan times and eliminating daily overdue fines for them! Laptops and multimedia equipment will now check out for 1 week at a time, up from 4 days. To keep laptops and equipment circulating and available, overdue items in this category will only have a two-day grace period after the due date before being billed for replacement costs. (Replacement costs will be waived automatically upon return of overdue items.)

Additionally, all remaining overdue fees for laptops and equipment will be waived from patron accounts by March 31, 2023.

Before Now Check-out period 4 days 7 days Daily overdue fines $25/day None Grace period 4 days 2 days Replacement cost Actual cost Actual cost

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440