Printing by Email To Be Disabled 1/17

Beginning Tuesday, January 17, community members will no longer be able to email print jobs Canon printers. This service will be disabled due to a change in Microsoft’s underlying infrastructure.

LITS plans to upgrade our print server software over spring break, which we anticipate will allow us to re-instate the print-by-email service. We will share more information about the upgrade and any necessary downtime soon.

For more information on printing:

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.