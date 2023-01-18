College Macs using macOS 10.x

LITS has received reports of Panopto failing to run on certain College Macs due to using an outdated version of macOS. All versions of macOS 10.15 and older were considered unsupported as of September 2022.

These devices are not receiving new security updates and are at an increased risk of being compromised by malware and attackers.

As of today (January 18th, 2023), LITS has pushed a command to all devices running macOS 10.15 and older. This command will automatically download a macOS update that community members should install at their earliest availability.

LITS will be contacting individual users of any College device running macOS 10.15 and older via our ticketing system — so be on the lookout for an email from notify@teamdynamixapp.com! Don’t hesitate to send any questions or concerns to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

To check your current macOS version:

In the top-left corner of your desktop, click the Apple icon Click About This Mac Your macOS version will be listed with a name and version number

To install any pending Apple updates:

Installing updates may take 30 minutes or longer, depending of the number of pending items.