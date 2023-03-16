Having trouble printing?

UPDATE 3/16 at 2:40pm: LITS is actively working to resolve printer queue installation issues on macOS. Please give the Help Desk a call at 610-526-7440 to be walked through the temporary work around. Thank you!

____________________________________________

Community members who are experiencing issues connecting to College printers will need to delete and reinstall their printer queues.

Please see our printing documentation for steps to reinstall the queues. The Help Desk is available via help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440 for assistance with the install.

We apologize for the inconvenience!