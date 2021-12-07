Tips to Avoid E-Borrow Delays

As you may have noticed, the E-ZBorrow interlibrary loan system has switched to new software. While we believe that this software will improve service in the long run, there are some important steps to follow to avoid delays:

When searching for a book, if you get more than one correct hit, please click on the title of the book to see how many libraries within E-ZBorrow own that book, and pick the result that is used by the most libraries . Results which say “Located: Multiple Libraries” are better choices than those that have a single university name next to “Located.” Choosing results used by multiple libraries allows the system to automatically move on to other libraries if the first library queried does not have the book, which reduces response time and the need to resubmit requests.

. Once you have chosen a result and clicked the “Request” button, you will be asked to “Select Home Institution” from a drop down list: be sure to choose Bryn Mawr .

. Your “barcode” is the number below the actual barcode in the lower-right hand corner of your OneCard . Your barcode begins with 2179600; be sure to enter all 14 digits. Do not use the number immediately below your picture; this is your college ID number.

Eventually, we expect that only one hit for each item will appear regardless of how many libraries own it, and that you will be able to use your Bryn Mawr username and password to log into the system. We appreciate your patience while these enhancements are developed, and apologize for the inconvenience.

If you have any questions, please contact us at bmcill@brynmawr.edu.