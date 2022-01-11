Changes and Improvements to Moodle

The upgrade to Moodle 3.11.4 during the month of December was successful. This version update included general fixes and improvements, as well as accessibility and security improvements and fixes. For a complete list of changes see Moodle 3.11.4 Release Notes.

The most noticeable changes include:

  • Mark as done buttons under course activities. These buttons are part of Moodle’s ongoing efforts to make it easier for students to keep track of their coursework and for instructors to provide and manage ungraded course activities. See “Using Activity Completion” for examples and instructions. Teachers can disable activity completion and remove all “Mark as done” messages on the Course Settings page (Go to Edit Settings > Completion tracking > Enable completion tracking > No).
  • Word document import button on the text editor box, which allows users to import the contents of a Word document (as opposed to copying and pasting the contents, or attaching the document).
  • Create Merged Course Shell option appearing under the settings for each course.
  • Fixes and minor improvements to activities such as: Attendance, Checklist, Collapsible Topics, OU Blog, and the H5P Content bank.

We have also made the following accessibility improvements to Moodle:

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu

