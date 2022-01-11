Changes and Improvements to Moodle

The most noticeable changes include:

Mark as done buttons under course activities. These buttons are part of Moodle’s ongoing efforts to make it easier for students to keep track of their coursework and for instructors to provide and manage ungraded course activities. See “Using Activity Completion” for examples and instructions. Teachers can disable activity completion and remove all “Mark as done” messages on the Course Settings page (Go to Edit Settings > Completion tracking > Enable completion tracking > No).

Word document import button on the text editor box, which allows users to import the contents of a Word document (as opposed to copying and pasting the contents, or attaching the document).

Create Merged Course Shell option appearing under the settings for each course.

option appearing under the settings for each course. Fixes and minor improvements to activities such as: Attendance, Checklist, Collapsible Topics, OU Blog, and the H5P Content bank.

We have also made the following accessibility improvements to Moodle:

Accessibility block. Enables users to change font size, color scheme and other display settings to meet their accessibility needs. See the Accessibility Block in Moodle tech doc.

File Scan Summary block. Displays results of an accessibility scan of PDF files in a Moodle course. Click View File Details for file-specific information; see the Accessibility File Scan in Moodle tech doc for help interpreting results and fixing inaccessible files.

Integration with Sensus Access. We've also connected Moodle and the Sensus Access Document Converter to make it easier for students to convert course documents to file formats that best meet their accessibility needs. We are asking instructors to please Add the Sensus Access Document Converter to their existing spring 2022 courses to make it available to students. We have added it to the academic course template, so it will be added automatically to course shells created for future semesters.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu