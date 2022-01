In order to troubleshoot an issue with printing from Macs to Canon printers, LITS will need to restart the our Canon print servers at 1pm. During this time, there will be a very interruption to printing to Canons. The outage will last less than 10 minutes.

Thank you for your patience while we troubleshoot this issue.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.