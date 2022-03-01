Interlibrary Loan and EZBorrow During Spring Break (3/7-3/11)

The Interlibrary Loan/EZBorrow office will be closed the week of Spring Break (Monday, March 7-Friday, March 11). We will continue sending requests for EZBorrow and regular ILL items to other libraries throughout this time, and if we receive articles from other libraries during the break, these will be forwarded to you via the ILLiad system as usual.

Books and other physical items received from other libraries will not be available for pickup until Monday, March 14.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at bmcill@brynmawr or (610) 526-5278 before Friday, March 4 or library@brynmawr.edu.