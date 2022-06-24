Reminder: Panopto Scheduled Downtime starting Sat June 25 9pm-1am

On Saturday, June 25th 2022, the Panopto Cloud will be updated with the latest features and improvements. These updates will require downtime. We expect up to 4 hours of downtime, with a target start time of 9:00pm EDT.



During the downtime, you will not be able to access or play videos stored in Panopto. If you are recording on a Mac or PC desktop client, you will see a “Server unable to connect” error message if you try to upload the recording to the cloud, but you will still be able to save it on your hard drive and upload it once the system is back up.



For any questions, please contact Panopto Support online at support.panopto.com or email support@panopto.com.

For any questions about using Panopto, or to report any difficulties after the update is complete, please contact the Help Desk: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.