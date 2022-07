LITS will be performing emergency maintenance on Moodle at 7:00 AM on Friday, July 22, 2022*. The upgrade will address security vulnerabilities and should last 10 minutes. People who are already logged in should experience minimal disruption during the maintenance window.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

*Maintenance was previously scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM.