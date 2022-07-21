LITS Welcomes the Class of 2026

LITS has a great schedule of programming developing to welcome the class of 2026 this summer and fall!

Available now!

Orientation Week

Wednesday 8/24 at the Resources Fair, 12-2 on Taylor Drive

Connect Your Device clinic – LITS staff will help you get your phone and/or laptop connected to campus WiFi!

Thursday 8/25, 3-4 in Canaday Library

Join our “Canadayland” library tour! Follow a map of candy-themed titles to each floor where LITS staff will introduce various spaces. Sweet treats will be available along the way, of course.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

 