LITS Welcomes the Class of 2026

LITS has a great schedule of programming developing to welcome the class of 2026 this summer and fall!

Available now!

This Learning Path will help you get started with Moodle, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and other software commonly used at Bryn Mawr (and for help accessing LinkedIn Learning, visit https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/7627) Looking for fun summer library recommendations? Watch, listen and read from this curated guide: https://guides.tricolib.brynmawr.edu/classof2026



Orientation Week

Wednesday 8/24 at the Resources Fair, 12-2 on Taylor Drive

Connect Your Device clinic – LITS staff will help you get your phone and/or laptop connected to campus WiFi!

Thursday 8/25, 3-4 in Canaday Library

Join our “Canadayland” library tour! Follow a map of candy-themed titles to each floor where LITS staff will introduce various spaces. Sweet treats will be available along the way, of course.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.