LITS Welcomes the Class of 2026

LITS has a great schedule of programming developing to welcome the class of 2026 this summer and fall!
Available now!
-
-
- This Learning Path will help you get started with Moodle, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and other software commonly used at Bryn Mawr (and for help accessing LinkedIn Learning, visit https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/7627)
- Looking for fun summer library recommendations? Watch, listen and read from this curated guide: https://guides.tricolib.brynmawr.edu/classof2026
-
Orientation Week
Wednesday 8/24 at the Resources Fair, 12-2 on Taylor Drive
Connect Your Device clinic – LITS staff will help you get your phone and/or laptop connected to campus WiFi!
Thursday 8/25, 3-4 in Canaday Library
Join our “Canadayland” library tour! Follow a map of candy-themed titles to each floor where LITS staff will introduce various spaces. Sweet treats will be available along the way, of course.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.