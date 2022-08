Update: WiFi service on the Athletics Field has been restored. Please report any lingering problems to the Help Desk.

LITS needs to perform necessary maintenance on the networking equipment in the Owls Nest. While this work is being done, there will be no wireless access on the athletics field. We will have the network back up as quickly as we are able. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.