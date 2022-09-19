Week 1: Welcome to Keep Calm and Use Assistive Technology!

What is assistive technology? Assistive technology is any tool that helps you do what you want to do. There are many different categories of assistive technology, but for this semester we will focus on tools that help in educational and professional settings.

This November we will host a digital escape room where participants will use assistive technology to solve clues. To get ready for this challenge (and shave some minutes off your escape room time), follow these blog posts each week to learn about the assistive technology tools you will have to use in the escape room.

For this first week we will focus on Helperbird, which is an academic support tool available for free to all Bryn Mawr College community members.

Helperbird is a Google Chrome extension that offers support for reading, comprehension, researching, and writing. In particular, Helperbird can help you as you read PDFs and websites for school and work.

To get access to Helperbird and to learn all about the features available, read this Ask Athena article about getting started with Helperbird.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.