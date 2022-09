Updated 9/15 at 11:30 AM:

Zoom appears to be working again, at least locally. Users across the country are still reporting errors, so you may find that you still have trouble connecting with folks who are not at Bryn Mawr.

Zoom is currently unavailable for many community members at Bryn Mawr, and across the country.

Teams may be a good alternative in the meantime. We will post updates here when we know more.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.