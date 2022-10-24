Week 5: Grammarly

Grammarly is a tool that helps correct spelling and grammar mistakes in your writing. Unlike other spelling and grammar tools that are exclusive to the program they are built in, Grammarly works among a variety of social media, email, and document platforms.

Grammarly goes beyond a typical spell checker by also checking your writing for tone of voice and misused words.

