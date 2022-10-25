On October 27, 2022 LITS will disable a deprecated Office 365 feature called Clutter.
For more information: https://lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu/11108.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.
Library & Information Technology Services Blog
News, Updates, and Information about LITS Resources and Services
On October 27, 2022 LITS will disable a deprecated Office 365 feature called Clutter.
For more information: https://lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu/11108.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.