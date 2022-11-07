Week 7: Check out the Assistive Technology Database

Looking to learn more about assistive technology that can help you with your daily tasks? Check out the new Assistive Technology Database on the Assistive Technology: Features and Resources page of the Access Services website.

In this database you can search for apps to help you with productivity, schoolwork, note-taking, accessibility, and more.

Additionally, if you are interested in getting more personalized help with finding tools that fit your needs, schedule an appointment with Grace Cipressi, Bryn Mawr College’s assistive technology specialist.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.