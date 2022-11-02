Routine System Maintenance: 2023

Routine system maintenance generally occurs on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – midnight. LITS implemented this practice in June 2015 to reduce overall system downtime, to improve the security and reliability of College systems and networks, and to maintain compliance with industry and vendor support requirements and best practices.
2023 Schedule:
Jan 12, 26
Feb 16, 23
Mar 16, 30
Apr 13, 27
Jun 15, 29
Jul 13, 27
Aug 10, 24
Sept 14, 28
Oct 12, 26
Nov 16, 30
LITS coordinates with divisions across the College to confirm our system maintenance schedule annually. Not all systems will necessarily be unavailable during these maintenance windows; however, you should assume that they will be and plan critical work around the system maintenance schedule. LITS will provide details on the LITS Blog whenever possible. Want to receive reminder emails? Subscribe to System Status posts.
The PeopleSoft patch testing schedule is determined by our vendor and does not follow the system maintenance schedule.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu.