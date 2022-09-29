H: Drive File Restore Services Unavailable

Please note that H: drive file restore is temporarily unavailable. Everything in your H: drive will remain there, but LITS will not be able to retrieve any items once you’ve deleted them from your H: drive. We are actively working to resolve this issue. In the meantime, you may want to consider backing up important and/or frequently used items to another storage solution like OneDrive.

You can also back up files to the S: drive if they contain sensitive information. Please see our Data Handling Policy at https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/offices-services/library-information-technology-services/about/policies/data-handling-policy to determine which items need to go to the S: drive.

For assistance with data back up and other questions, contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440