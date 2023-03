Update, 2:30pm: The vendor has resolved all issues and Ask Athena is once again available for all of your documentation needs!

Starting earlier today, community members started having difficulty accessing the documentation on Ask Athena. The issue seems to be a problem with the vendor, KnowledgeOwl. They are aware and are working on it.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.