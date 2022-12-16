Campus Network & Services Unavailable 12/29 10am-2pm

College network connectivity and services will be interrupted on Thursday, December 29 from 10am – 2pm while LITS performs necessary maintenance. However, College phones will function as expected for incoming and outgoing calls.

On campus community members will experience limited connectivity and may not be able to reach or log into College services hosted externally (such as Office 365) or other websites outside of the Tri-Co.

Those who are off campus may also experience limited access to College and Tri-co sites. Additionally, remote community members will not be able to reach or log into campus services via Pulse Secure or a Remote Desktop Connection.