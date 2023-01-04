Spring 2023 Course Reserves

Emailed to the Academic Community list 1/4/23:

To place a book or video on reserve, please fill out the book reserve and/or video reserve form for the library you wish your reserves to be in, located in the LITS service catalog: https://td.brynmawr.edu/TDClient/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=279 Please note that you must submit a request in order for an item to go on reserve for your course.

The library will accept requests for required course texts and videos from faculty, and you will have the option to indicate a preference for either digital or physical formats. For physical books, we will obtain one copy per 20 students enrolled in the course. Please note that while we will make every effort to acquire items in the requested format, not all titles are available as e-books and not all e-books are available for library use. If you request an e-book and we cannot acquire it, we will acquire a print copy of the book.

Please include all e-books in your request even if you already see them in Tripod. We “rent” and do not “own” many of the e-book titles in Tripod, and books we don’t own sometimes disappear without warning. Unless we purchase the book (as an e-book or in print), we can’t guarantee it will be available for the entire semester. Similarly, if you have previously used library streaming video in your course, please submit the request again, or email Arleen Zimmerle (azimmerl@brynmawr.edu) to check that the videos are still licensed. Many of our video streaming resources are obtained on a limited time basis.

Your subject librarian would be happy to advise on resources for your courses (https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/offices-services/library-information-technology-services/lits-staff/subject-librarians)

All reserve requests are processed in the order in which they are received. All items will be kept on reserve until the end of the semester, unless otherwise requested. Please note that if the Library needs to purchase or recall an item, it may take time to arrive.

Contact circulation@brynmawr.edu with questions.