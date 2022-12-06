Library Openings, Closings, and Services: 12/17/22-1/17/23

Winter Break is Coming!

All Libraries will operate with regular hours through the end of the semester.

On Friday Dec. 16th all libraries will close at 5pm and remain closed through the weekend (Dec. 17th-Dec. 18th).

If you need books from Haverford or Swarthmore, please request them before December 16th.

For the week of December 19th-22nd, all library services will operate out of Canaday Library from 9am-5pm. Carpenter and Collier Libraries will be closed to patrons due to limited staffing. Books and library materials can be requested from all libraries but all requests must be picked up from Canaday Library during this period. Printing (including color printing) will continue to be available on the A floor of Canaday Library (via Lusty Cup), Park Atrium (3rd floor) and outside of Collier.

All libraries will be closed from December 22nd at 5pm through January 2nd (including the Lusty Cup).

On Monday January 3rd, Canaday and Carpenter Libraries will open 9am-5pm. Collier Library will remain closed but materials can be requested from Collier to be picked up in either Canaday or Carpenter libraries. Access to Collier library will re-open on Monday January 9th.

Carpenter Library will be open on the weekend of Jan 14-15th from 12-5pm.

Below is a summary of our hours but please visit LITS Libraries Hours for up-to-date information.

Monday Dec. 19 th – Thursday Dec. 22 nd , 2022: 9am-5pm CANADAY only; Carpenter and Collier closed

Monday Jan. 3 rd – Friday Dec. 6 th , 2023: 9am-5pm CANADAY & CARPENTER

Monday Jan. 9 th – Friday Jan. 13 th , 2023: 9am-5pm CANADAY & COLLIER; 9am-8pm CARPENTER

Saturday Jan 14 th and Sunday Jan 15 th , 2023: 12-5pm Carpenter



Contact circulation@brynmawr.edu with questions.