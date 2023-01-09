Warning: New Phishing Attempt 1/7/23

Please be aware of a recent attempt to gather login, password, and other secure personal or College data from Bryn Mawr College community members.

Be on the lookout for messages in which a community member sends you a file share. A recent example is “Kim Cassidy” sharing a file called “Assessments”. This type of scam occurs regularly and could come from any account and have any file name.

Do not open the attachment, click on links, or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe you’ve given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440.

If you’re not expecting someone to email you a file, you should be cautious and question why you received it.

Learn how to recognize scams by completing the Information Security Education Program

More information: Malware and spam: Phishing emails

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.