Resolved: Panopto Recordings Erroneously Archived

On January 11, we reported that we had discovered and fixed a configuration error that caused recent Panopto recordings to be erroneously archived — that is, to be placed in a kind of “cold storage” state that requires viewers and creators to manually “restore” or unarchive the recordings to use them.

We are pleased to report that Panopto has finished globally restoring the recordings that were archived by this error.

Moving forward, recordings will be archived once three years have passed since they were last viewed, as per our Panopto Service Policy. Unfortunately, Panopto does not yet have a mechanism for notifying creators before recordings are archived (this is a feature that we and other sysadmins have requested), but you can manually restore archived videos if needed after the fact.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk (610-526-7440, help@brynmawr.edu).