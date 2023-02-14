UPDATED Apple Users: LITS will push updates to College-owned Apple computers at 10pm tonight (Feb 14)

Updated 2/14/23 at 5:10pm

LITS will begin pushing a critical update to all College-owned Apple computers at 10PM tonight, February 14th.

The update will automatically download and install. The computer may shut down or restart without warning; please remember to save your work early and often.

Thank you for your patience; we are working to address this security concern as quickly as possible. If you’re not sure you’ve gotten the update, don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

Apple recently released security updates to macOS 13.2.1 and Safari 16.3.1 which address a zero-day vulnerability.

LITS recommends that you update all of your Apple devices (computers, phones, iPads, etc.) at your earliest convenience.

We are currently assessing and may push an update for College-owned computers.

Macs running macOS 13 Ventura:

In the top-left corner of your desktop click the Apple icon

Click System Settings Click General Click Software Update Wait for updates to be downloaded Click Update/Upgrade

Macs running macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur:

In the top-left corner of your desktop click the Apple icon Click About This Mac Click Software Update Wait for updates to be downloaded Click Update/Upgrade

More information on updating: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201541

Contact the Help Desk with questions: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.