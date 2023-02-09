Issues Logging in to Duo-Protected Campus Services

Starting earlier today, community members have reported trouble logging in to campus services that are Duo-protected. After typing in credentials, the Duo prompt screen either fails to load or loads very slowly. Some comunity members are getting a message that the service is busy. Additionally, the mobile push option is not working at all. If you get to the Duo prompts, you can authenticate via a passcode sent through a text message or phone call.

We’re investigating the issue with the vendor and will update as we know more. Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.