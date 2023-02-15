RESOLVED:Community Members Unable to Login to Some Bryn Mawr Services

Update, 11:05am: Community members should now be able to login to all campus services. Please reach out to the Help Desk if you’re still having trouble.

Starting this morning, community members are unable to login to some Bryn Mawr services, including EZBorrow, eMarket, Interfolio, Domain of One’s Own, and Parchment. LITS is working to diagnose and resolve these issues as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440.