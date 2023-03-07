Updated: Telephone Service Restored

Updated 3/7/23 at 3:40pm:

Campus telephone service has been restored.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or issues. help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

Thank you for your patience!

This morning’s planned telephone service outage will continue longer than expected.

Our telephone support provider is still working on the upgrade and service is currently intermittent.

In case of emergency, please call 610-897-1573 if you cannot reach campus safety at x7911.

Voicemail may be intermittently unavailable throughout the day as work is completed.

