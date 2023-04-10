Antivirus Migration: Sophos to CrowdStrike Falcon

LITS is proud to announce our new and improved antivirus solution, CrowdStrike Falcon! It will be available for download starting Tuesday, April 25th. If you already have or are receiving a new College computer this month (April 2023), CrowdStrike Falcon will already be installed.

We’re very excited to be migrating to CrowdStrike Falcon as its features will help the College better detect malware and other fraudulent activity while reducing false positives! For more information and to get a preview of how the new antivirus will work, please visit our overview [https://askathena.brynmawr.edu/help/crowdstrike-falcon-antivirus-overview] posted on Ask Athena.

As always, don’t hesitate to let the Help Desk (help@brynmawr.edu; 610-526-7440) know if you have any questions!