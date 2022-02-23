Reminder: Routine System Maintenance Thursday 6pm – midnight

Routine system maintenance will occur tomorrow (Thursday) from 6:00 p.m. until midnight.

Some community members’ Microsoft 365 accounts now default to “add online meeting to all meetings”. During this week’s maintenance, we will be turning this setting OFF for all accounts. If you would like to turn it back on for your own account, you can do so by going to:

Calendar > Events and invitations > Add online meeting to all meetings

For more information on LITS System Maintenance: http://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/system-maintenance-policy. Please contact the Help Desk with questions, help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu.