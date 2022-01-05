InterLibrary Loan Unavailable Intermittently 1/10 11am-pm

Posted January 5th, 2022 at 3:47 pm.

The library’s InterLibrary Loan system may be intermittently unavailable on Monday, January 10, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

LITS will be performing necessary maintenance during this time.

Contact bmcill@brynmawr.edu with questions.

