New Look and Branding for Pulse Secure

Recently, the Pulse Secure App and Client has been purchased by the company Ivanti. As such, community members will notice changes to the branding, look, and feel of their app and desktop clients as updates are made by the new company. As recently as last night, updates to the mobile app became available for Android and iOS clients and anyone who updates will see the new icon and branding.

If you have any questions about this change or about the new look and feel of the app, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.