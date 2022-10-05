RESOLVED: Unable to Access Adobe Products

Update, 2:45pm: We’re very happy to report that Adobe has resolved the issue and that community members should again be able to access all of their usual Adobe products. Thank you so much for your patience while we worked through this situation.

If you continue to experience issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk.

This morning, when working with Adobe products, community members started receiving a message stating that “This feature is not included in your current Acrobat license”.

LITS staff have been working with our vendor since receiving the other notices last week and were assured that all of our licenses are in place. We are working with them again now and have indicated that this is a work-stopping issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to resolve things as quickly as possible.

We will continue to update you as we get more information. Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.